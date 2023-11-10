Park Rose Care Center adds On-Site Dialysis – The Suburban Times

On Monday, November 13, 2023, history will be made in Washington State when the first patient in a skilled nursing home receives dialysis in the comfort of their room without having to leave the facility.

“This is truly a game-changer in the delivery of services and quality of care,” said Teresa Andree, Executive Director of Park Rose Care Center, the only ventilation/tracheostomy skilled nursing home serving the greater Tacoma area.

Her facility has launched the program in partnership with Pacific Medical Specialty Group, LLC. According to Dr. Stan Flemming, Senior Vice President, and Chief Medical Officer for Pacific Medical Specialty Group, “on-site bedside dialysis eliminates barriers to care and improves outcomes for this cohort of patients in the skilled nursing home who are suffering from end-stage renal disease and who require post-hospitalization rehab, post-acute care or who are long-term care residents. Plans are currently underway to increase access through the expansion of the program in coming months to additional qualified skilled nursing facilities.”

Overseeing the program is Dr. Charles Minn, Senior Vice President for Specialty Care Services, and a board-certified Nephrologist at Pacific Medical Specialty Group, LLC. Dr. Minn said, “This program forever changes the landscape in how we deliver dialysis to patients who are transitioning from in-patient to out-patient. It requires less time on the machines and improves the patient’s quality of life which enables them to fully participate in their rehabilitation program without the fatigue factor or loss of appetite. Having more energy, the patient can recover quicker and transition to home dialysis without the worry of waiting for an open dialysis chair at a dialysis center.”

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held for this historic event at 1 pm at Park Rose Care Center, 3919 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405, 253-752-5677.

For more information: Teresa Andree – 253-752-5677 or Brenda Evans – 503-805-8865