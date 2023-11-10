Lakewood Police 2023 Fallen Officer Food Drive – The Suburban Times

The 14th annual Lakewood Police Department Fallen Officer Food Drive and 7th annual Blood Drive is Nov. 29, 2023 from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On this day visit the parking lot across the street from the Lakewood Police Station (9401 Lakewood Dr. SW) to drop off non-perishable food items. All items will be donated to Emergency Food Network. The food network serves all of Pierce County, providing items to smaller food banks in various cities and unincorporated areas.

If you are unable to stop by on Nov. 29, donations will be accepted leading up to the event. Donation bins will be at these locations:

Blue Steele Coffee Company, 11401 Steele St.

Classy Chassis Xpress Lube, 7609 Custer Road W.

Classic Coffee in Lakewood, 7609 Custer Road W.

Classic Coffee in University Place, 4828 Bridgeport Way W.

Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Lakewood Police Station, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Our region is currently facing a significant blood shortage. If you are able, please consider donating blood to help Bloodworks NW replenish the supply. Blood donations are by appointment only. Please sign up today.