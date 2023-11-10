Davina and The Vagabonds Deliver A Vagabond Holiday – Two Shows – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents Davina and The Vagabonds: A Vagabond Holiday on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. in the Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center (PAEC). The concert will celebrate the season with a holiday set that blends blues, swing, and New Orleans Jazz. Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now.

Davina and The Vagabonds have created a stir on the international music scene with their high-energy live shows and commanding stage presence. The jazz blues band is based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, and was formed in 2006. Lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Davina Sowers has been compared to Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Billie Holiday, and Betty Boop.

The band consists of Davina (keyboards), Zack Lozier (trumpet), Steve Rogness (trombone), Connor McRae Hammergren (drums), and Andrew Foreman (upright bass). The group’s focused, clean sound and emphasis on acoustic instruments and New Orleans style is novel to both blues and jazz worlds. Davina and The Vagabonds have performed in 45 states, 12 European countries, and two Canadian provinces. They’ve earned acclaim from the Chicago Tribune, NPR, and more in addition to performing on BBC’s international favorite late-night program Later… With Jools Holland and appearing on PBS’s Bluegrass Underground.

The group’s full-length debut, Black Cloud, arrived in 2011, followed by 2014’s Sunshine, which reached the Top 15 of Billboard’s Top Blues Album chart. During 2016, they unveiled their live album, Nicollet and Tenth, to the fervent embrace of fans. In between, they play nearly 200 gigs annually, including gracing the stages of festivals such as Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In 2019, Davina and The Vagabonds released Sugar Drops, a distillation of blues, jazz, and confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar, and strings.

Davina and The Vagabonds: A Vagabond Holiday is Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 & 7:30 p.m. in the Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center. Ring in the season with a merry and bright holiday concert! Tickets start at $19 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.