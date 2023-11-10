 5th Street Waterway Work Party, November 12 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

STEILACOOM – Please join us this Sunday, 12 November, from 1000 to 1200 at the 5th Street Waterway at the intersection of the 4th Street Trail and Jackson Street to complete Phase 1 of the 5th Street Waterway restoration project.

At our 29 October work party, we placed large, flattened boxes of cardboard along both sides of the waterway and covered them with wood chips. We needed more chips for adequate thickness to suppress weeds.

A large pile of wood chips was delivered yesterday to the 5th Street Waterway project site. Our goal is to build up the thickness to at least 8” deep. Many hands will make this happen within the 2-hour time period.

Later this winter we will complete Phase 2, planting the native plants through the wood chips and cardboard.

The Town cargo trailer will contain the tools that we need, but feel free to bring your own favorite rake or shovel if desired. Rain gear may be helpful. Work gloves and light refreshments will be on hand.

Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net

