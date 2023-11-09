Native Max Takes the Northwest Fashion Show – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Unveiling an extravagant lineup of renowned Indigenous fashion designers alongside top Indigenous models from throughout the continent, Native Max Magazine is elated to announce its fashion showcase on November 25, 2023, at Tacoma Armory in Tacoma, Washington. A unique confluence of design, creativity, and innovation, this event promises to redefine and revolutionize the paradigms of the Indigenous fashion industry.

About the Native Max Takes the Northwest Fashion Show: The Denver, Colorado-based multimedia company is bringing the Native Max Experience to the Northwest. Native Max fashion shows are multifaceted events that serve as intersections of Indigenous art, business, fashion, and culture. They help shape the Indigenous fashion narrative, create economic opportunities, and celebrate the rich tapestry of creativity of Indigenous fashion designers while serving as a platform for new talent.

A Word from Kelly Holmes, the CEO of Native Max and Producer of the fashion show: “Indigenous fashion is a reflection of the power and pride we have as Indigenous people. With this show, we aim to not only showcase our fashion but also share our stories, dreams, and hopes. Each piece that you’ll see is a testament to dedication, creativity, and the unending passion that drives us.”

The event is co-produced by Mary Kelsay of MEKA Clothing and Lisa Fruichantie of Transcendence Designs in collaboration with Tacoma Arts Live.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Tacoma Armory, 1001 S. Yakima, Tacoma, WA 98402

For event information:

Native Max Takes the Northwest – Native Max (nativemaxmagazine.com)

Tickets to Native Max Takes the Northwest start at $34.75 and are on sale now.