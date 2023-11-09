Fall Community Cleanup is Nov. 11-12 – The Suburban Times

Bring trash, junk and recyclables to the Lakewood Transfer Station for the city’s Fall Community Cleanup Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last vehicle admitted at 1:45 p.m.).
This event is for Lakewood residents only; a utility bill or ID is required to show proof of residence. Participants should be prepared to back up a steep ramp, unload all items yourself, bag all loose items and wear proper footwear.
Additional rules:
- 5 minute time limit to unload items
- No box vans or vehicles taller than 7 feet
- Trailers over 4-feet by 8-feet prohibited
- Unsafe vehicles may be cited
Accepted items:
- Tires (removed from rims)
- Bicycles
- Furniture
- Grills
- Appliances
- Recyclables
- Bagged garbage
Not accepted:
- Commercial waste
- Loose items
- Paint/hazardous materials
- Yard waste
- Construction waste
- Lumber longer than 8-feet
- Concrete
- Auto parts
