Fall Community Cleanup is Nov. 11-12 – The Suburban Times

Fall Community Cleanup is Nov. 11-12

Bring trash, junk and recyclables to the Lakewood Transfer Station for the city’s Fall Community Cleanup Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last vehicle admitted at 1:45 p.m.).

This event is for Lakewood residents only; a utility bill or ID is required to show proof of residence. Participants should be prepared to back up a steep ramp, unload all items yourself, bag all loose items and wear proper footwear.

Additional rules:

  • 5 minute time limit to unload items
  • No box vans or vehicles taller than 7 feet
  • Trailers over 4-feet by 8-feet prohibited
  • Unsafe vehicles may be cited

Accepted items:

  • Tires (removed from rims)
  • Bicycles
  • Furniture
  • Grills
  • Appliances
  • Recyclables
  • Bagged garbage

Not accepted:

  • Commercial waste
  • Loose items
  • Paint/hazardous materials
  • Yard waste
  • Construction waste
  • Lumber longer than 8-feet
  • Concrete
  • Auto parts

