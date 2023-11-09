Donuts, Turkey, Friends, and Family – The Suburban Times

Bobby didn’t know what Grandmother Annie would say . . .

It was a lovely fall afternoon. Bobby walked slowly home after school. Normally he would have been romping around and having a good time with his buddies. He didn’t know how his grandmother was going to re-act. He had spent money from Grandma Annie and had nothing left to show for it.

Bobby didn’t know what Grandmother Annie would say or what she would do. He walked slower and slower until he walked up the sidewalk almost to the screen door. He could see Grandma walking down the hall towards him. She paused almost at the same time as Bobby. You’re late,” said Annie. Bobby nodded.

Annie looked him in the eye and said, “Where are the donuts we were going to share? Did you eat them by your lonesome on the way home?”

Bobby shook his head “No. I wasn’t hungry. I heard a story today. All the kids got to hear about some local Indians from over a hundred years ago. They collected money and sent it to Ireland where the English people starved the Irish. Some kids laughed and pushed the two new kids who were Indians.”

Annie could barely contain her laughter.

“My teacher, Miss Roberts tried to explain, but the bell rang and the kids all rushed out the door. I saw the two little Indians backing away. I went up to them and asked if they would like a doughnut. They were surprised. I thought they deserved something for helping the Irish. We skipped our way to the bakery. They were nice and loved the donuts. I’m sorry we didn’t get to eat donuts together today, Grandma.”

"Your new friends are from India. They are not American Indians. About two hundred years ago American Indians of the Choctaw Nation heard about the lives being lost in Ireland from lack of food, no proper housing, and being worked to death. My great, great, great grandfather was saved by the Choctaw donations. It enabled him to leave Ireland and come to America."

Bobby thought for a while and then said, “Can we invite my new friends and their family to Thanksgiving?” Annie said, “It’s not quite that easy. Let’s talk to your mom and dad and your new friends and their family . . . but it sure sounds like a great idea. Perhaps we should talk to your uncle Frank from the Puyallup Tribe. I’ll take salmon over turkey any day.”