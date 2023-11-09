City of Tacoma Partners With Funded Shelter Providers to Expand Tacoma’s Shelter Capacity This Winter by 170 Beds – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — For the 2023-2024 winter weather season, the City of Tacoma has partnered with funded shelter providers to ensure that unsheltered individuals have access to indoor shelter options. These efforts have expanded the City’s shelter capacity by 170 beds. For the seasonal beds, Tacoma Rescue Mission will operate a shelter at Holy Rosary Church starting November 15, 2023, until the end of March 2024, this shelter will provide 50 beds; anyone wishing to access these beds should go to the main Rescue Mission campus.

For acute inclement weather events (when the forecast is for 35 degrees with wind/rain or 32 degrees and colder) the below locations will be open to provide shelter, which is a total increase of 120 additional beds:

Tacoma Rescue Mission will expand Holy Rosary Church an additional 20 beds

Catholic Community Services’ Nativity House (702 South 14th Street) will be providing overflow shelter beds for an additional 80 beds.

Valeo Vocation (415 South 13th Street) will be providing 20 overflow beds for young adults 18-24 years of age at the Beacon Young Adult Shelter.

For more information and to find additional updates on the City’s inclement weather response, please visit cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources.