Celebrate the holiday season at Fort Nisqually’s Victorian Christmas Regale – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – Welcome the holiday season at Fort Nisqually’s annual Christmas Regale, taking place on December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy ornament making, decorating the Yule Log, parlor games, and a photo opportunity with Father Christmas.

Holidays are all about engaging the senses and connecting to nostalgia. Guests may smell the smoke as it rises from the kitchen, hear familiar melodies on the fiddle, feel the fresh garland adorning every threshold, and see the gentlemen and ladies don their best clothes.

Each December, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum transforms into a holiday wonderland. Throughout the day, guests of all ages can join in Victorian holiday traditions such as making Christmas crackers for their tables and pomanders from clementines and cloves. Volunteers and staff at Fort Nisqually will be on hand to lead the activities.

“I am excited for the sharing of the Yule log”, said Events and Volunteer Coordinator, Tessa Bondi. “After we have decorated the log as a community, guests will have the option to take a slice home for their own fires.”

Guests seeking warmth can join Valhalla Coffee Roasters to learn how to roast coffee beans over a fire. From green beans to your morning roast, you’ll will be able to take these beans home to enjoy.

Visitors can also get a start on holiday shopping at the Holiday Market. Filled with unique items made by Fort Nisqually Living History Museum volunteers, the market raises funds for the Fort Nisqually Foundation. The Museum Store inside the Visitor Center features hard to find historical items, children’s toys and games, and a bookstore that highlights Pacific Northwest history, and heritage skills such as food preservation.

Adult admission starts at $18. Youth and family discounts are available. For more information, visit www.fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.

About Fort Nisqually Living History Museum:

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, an outdoor-indoor experience, is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. Visitors travel back in time and experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Visitors can explore the grounds and several buildings in the Fort, including the Granary and the Factors House, both National Historic Landmarks, the Visitor Center, and the Museum Store.