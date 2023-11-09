Applicants Sought for the Library Board of Trustees – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.—The Tacoma City Council is looking for qualified applicants, who are residents of the City, to fill a position on the Library Board of Trustees. The Library Board of Trustees consists of five members who are nominated by the Mayor and appointed by a majority vote of the City Council. The membership term is five years.

The Board oversees the management and operation of the Tacoma Public Library system. Tacoma Public Library’s mission is to “empower our community by bringing people together to discover, connect, create, learn, and thrive.” More information about Tacoma Public Library is available at tacomalibrary.org.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Library Board of Trustees is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.