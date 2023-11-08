 November 16: “Welcoming the Stranger” – The Suburban Times

November 16: “Welcoming the Stranger”

Welcoming the Stranger
November 16, 2023 – 6:30pm
Tacoma Historical Society Museum: 406 Tacoma Avenue South

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our November Monthly Program presented by local history buff & author, Deborah K. Freedman. Deborah will be sharing the history and legacy of Tacoma’s Jewish outreach to the troops during the World Wars.

Additionally, Deborah will be discussing her newest publication, Tacoma’s Reform Congregation- Temple Beth Israel 1892-1960. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.

Deborah is responsible for the creation of Tacoma Historical Society’s “Twenty-One Tales” book series and spent 5 years leading THS’s exhibit team. She continues to research Tacoma’s history and author new books!

RSVP at https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200443942

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing, talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

