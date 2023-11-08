Letter: Berries from the Tree – The Suburban Times

Soon Thanksgiving, then Christmas,
To gather our dear family,
But not the one who loved to decorate,
With the berries from the tree.
If life could be lived over,
I would love her far more tenderly,
I would not complain at any request,
Like gathering berries from the tree.
To hold her hand more, flowers just because,
Throughout that blessed half-century,
To do it all again, and to hear her voice ask,
For berries from the tree.
Post-script: Just down the hall from where I paid our property taxes, a young couple emerged from the office of marriage licensing. They smiled, held hands, and I thought – though a total stranger – that I would ask them if they were embarking on life together though it seemed more than obvious.
I wanted to commend them on holding hands.
I wanted to suggest that they never let go.
But I knew tears would get in my way.
So, I just watched as they departed.
It was raining and they didn’t seem to mind.
Leave a Reply