Karshner Museum Hosts Celebrate America! Culture and Arts Festival on Nov. 18 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puyallup School District.

Save the date and join the Puyallup School District community for the Celebrate America! Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday, November 18 from 12-5 p.m. at the Karshner Museum, 309 4th St. NE in Puyallup

The event will feature live music, dance, and performances by PSD student groups. Learn to country line dance or try your hand at square dancing. Dysfunction Junction will be performing songs from bluegrass, country, blues, and more. There will also be arts and crafts projects for the whole family!

As always, admission is FREE to all Karshner Museum events and activities!

Photo Caption:

Country and bluegrass band Dysfunction Junction will be performing at the Celebrate America! Culture and Arts Festival. Photo courtesy of Ryan Flynn Photography.