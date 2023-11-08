Join Us for Kelly Hall-Tompkins Playing Marsalis – The Suburban Times

Sat, Nov. 18 | 7:30pm | Pantages Theater

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin

Bernstein: Candide Overture

Wynton Marsalis: Violin Concerto

Copland: Symphony No. 3

All the wit, élan and sophistication associated with the satirical operetta genre is apparent in the overture Bernstein wrote for Candide, complete with fanfare, pratfalls and a conclusion with “musical sparks.” Famed jazz musician Wynton Marsalis brings “a party to the stage” with his Violin Concerto that incorporates the energy of jazz and blues traditions along with traditional fiddle music. In his Third Symphony, Aaron Copland creates an “abstract Americana” reflective of his desire to foster a distinctive American music. Learn more >

COME EARLY and learn more about the music and artists at our Inside Scoop pre-concert talk led by Tacoma Historian Kim Davenport. Kim will be joined in Studio 2 by Music Director Sarah Ioannides who will provide insights into the evening’s program.

The 45-minute program begins at 6 pm. All ticket holders are welcome to join the Inside Scoop!