Classy Chassis doubles down on honoring military heroes through partnership with STEP – The Suburban Times

Classy Chassis doubles down on honoring military heroes through partnership with STEP

Submitted by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP).

Classy Chassis has partnered with Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) for the second year to honor active-duty military and Veterans this November. Throughout the month, car wash patrons may choose to make a donation to STEP and Classy Chassis will match that donation, doubling the impact for military families in Washington state.

“We’re honored that Classy Chassis is choosing to make a difference for our military community with STEP,” said Linda Disney, Director of Development-Washington. “In addition to honoring the military with their carwash promotion on Veteran’s Day, they are taking an extra step to help military families who are facing a financial crisis. That is a true sign of a company that cares for its community.”

The locations that are participating in the Veterans Day promotion car wash are:

PUYALLUP – 11304 Canyon Road E
PUYALLUP (Downtown) – 105 7th Avenue SE
TACOMA/FIRCREST – 5002 Center Street
GIG HARBOR – 6750 Kimball Drive

Free car washes will be given to all Veterans or active-duty military members. Find out more at https://classychassis.com/military-fleets-government/.

STEP provides counseling, education, and financial assistance to junior enlisted military families and recently transitioned Veterans who are facing the loss of an essential need. STEP steps in to help with evictions, disconnections, car repairs, and other major crisis with a program that works to ensure this crisis is the family’s last crisis. STEP also has programs for food insecurity, baby supplies, education, and for Sharing the Joy at the holidays. Find out more at teamstepusa.org.

