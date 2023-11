17th Annual Veterans Day Observance

Saturday, November 11 at 11am

Tacoma’s War Memorial Park

Please join Tacoma Historical Society for our 17th annual Veterans Day Observance, featuring a special speaker, music from the 133d Washington Army National Guard Band, and Colors presented by the All-City Junior ROTC Color guard.

This event is free and all are welcome.

RSVP here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200443945