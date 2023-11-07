The Reviews Are In, “Go Tell the Spartans” Veterans Day Film, Thursday, 9 Nov – The Suburban Times

You won’t want to miss Lakewood History Museum’s special showing of the acclaimed Vietnam film “Go Tell The Spartans” starring Burt Lancaster,Thursday, 9 Nov, 6:30 pm. Checkout these reviews:

“Beyond question, the greatest work to date upon the Vietnam involvement. It is one of the noblest films, ever,about men in crisis.” – Cincinnati Enquirer

“This is the best film I’ve seen about the Vietnam war.” – Stanley Kauffmann, film critic

“Riveting war movie. It strips the genre of all pretense…tougher than any war movie I’ve ever seen.” – Boston Globe

1978 Writers Guild Award, Best Screenplay, Wendell Mayes.

Burt Lancaster, “One of his finest movies.” – Kate Buford, biographer

This is a must see movie! Film is based on the book “Incident at Muc Wa” by Daniel Ford. Drawing for specially autographed books by Ford will be held following film.

Doors open at 6 pm, meeting, Veterans Day update 6:30, film shows 7 pm. Admission is free, seating is Limited, on first come basis. Film rated R for language, action. Light refreshments available.

The Lakewood History Museum located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to iconic 1937 Lakewood Colonial Theater and across from Best Western motel. Questions? Leave a message at 253-682-3480.