Robert Berg Intaglio Printmaking Exhibition Reception Nov. 9 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Robert Berg Intaglio Printmaking Exhibition Reception Nov. 9 in The Gallery at TCC

What: Robert Berg Intaglio Printmaking Exhibition

Where: The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College

When: Nov. 7 – Dec. 8, 2023

Reception: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 9

Gallery Talk: Nov. 14, Noon

Explore intaglio prints by the late Robert Berg, Professor Emeritus SDSU. The exhibition spans Berg’s teaching career at San Diego State University (SDSU), 1964-1994, and includes work by his students. Berg developed intaglio techniques including the “double bite aquatint” used to create the rich blacks found in his work. The exhibition is organized by his daughter, TCC Art Professor Marit Berg, and his son Brendan Berg. 

Admission to The Gallery is free! Find open hours, parking information and upcoming Gallery events here.

