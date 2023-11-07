Pierce County seeks artwork designs for Sprinker’s future outdoor fitness court – The Suburban Times

Calling all artists! The Pierce County Arts Commission is seeking digital artwork designs from local artists that will make an impact at the future outdoor fitness court at Sprinker Recreation Center (Sprinker) in the Parkland community. Applications are now being accepted online.

The submission deadline is Monday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. PST. This opportunity is open to anyone 14 years of age or older who lives, works or studies in Pierce County. A priority will be made to artists from the Parkland or Spanaway communities. Artists can submit up to three entries. For more details, including the specific themes for the call, visit www.PierceCountyWA.gov/SprinkerArt.

Pierce County Parks has partnered with National Fitness Campaign to install an outdoor fitness court at Sprinker, which is currently undergoing an extensive outdoor improvement project. The goal of the project is to create a welcoming space that invites the public to utilize the fitness equipment while reflecting the identity of the surrounding community.

The National Fitness Campaign will award the artist a $5,000 grant for the completed design upon final installation of the artwork.