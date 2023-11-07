City of Tacoma to Revamp Website – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – By the end of 2024, residents, businesses, and visitors seeking information about the City of Tacoma will see a new and improved City website that is modern, attractive, engaging, information-rich and accessible on any internet-connected device.

“As Tacoma has grown and evolved over the last decade, so have the needs of its audiences,” said Media & Communications Director Amy Clancy. “The City’s website, last redesigned in 2013, now averages 5.5 million page views per year and serves as its primary platform for communication in this era. Its transformation will support the City’s broader efforts to increase transparency and access for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

The City is requesting proposals from qualified vendors now through November 14, 2023 to help with this work which is projected to begin in January 2024. The selected vendor would work with City staff to identify what content is needed on the new website, review existing content on the current website, and migrate needed content from the current website into the new website.

The City’s Request for Proposal is available here. Submissions are due by 11 AM on November 14, 2023.

Additional updates, including a project timeline, will be posted here as it becomes available.