A Clean Sweep – The Suburban Times

A Clean Sweep

Perhaps you’ve seen U.P.’s Public Works crews out in the street sweeper as they work to keep streets clean and free of leaves and debris that can obstruct storm drains. If necessary, to keep rainwater from ponding on streets, residents are also asked to clear the storm drains in front of their properties in case it may be a few days before the sweeper gets to their streets.

As always, please be patient and give the sweeper plenty of space. Remember that clean streets add to U.P.’s quality of life and regular sweeping also helps maintain street drainage and maintenance.

