2023 CCWC Watershed Issues Forum Preserving the Future: Strategies and Opportunities for Land Conservation – The Suburban Times

2023 CCWC Watershed Issues Forum Preserving the Future: Strategies and Opportunities for Land Conservation

Submitted by Rikki McGee.

This FREE forum will explore strategies for land conservation and public benefit, delving into taxation and the public benefit rating system will be held Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:30 pm. Attendees will also gain insights into the administration of conservation futures and the processes involved in transferring property to conservation initiatives. Join us in person at the Cross Park/Frederickson Community Center or attend virtually via Zoom.

Registration Link: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6155607

Contact Barbara Ann Smolko if you have questions at 253-798-6156. Visit https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1860/Chambers—Clover-Watershed-Council for more information about the watershed council.

Subscribe to the CCWC Blog https://cloverchamberscreekwatershedcouncil.blog

