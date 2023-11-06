 Showcase to Celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Showcase to Celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates

· · Leave a Comment ·

A celebration of some of the most exciting and diverse businesses in Pierce County is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Washington State Fair Grounds Expo Hall in Puyallup.

339 small business owners have graduated from the award-winning Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program. The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishments of the PCBA graduates at this unforgettable showcase event. Discover potential collaborators, savor outstanding catering services, and engage with enthusiastic business leaders.

The Pierce County Business Accelerator Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Expo Hall at the Washington State Fair Grounds. Entrance and parking are located at the Gold Gate. Attendance is free and guests should RSVP online at bit.ly/PCBAShowcase2023

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *