Showcase to Celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates – The Suburban Times

A celebration of some of the most exciting and diverse businesses in Pierce County is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Washington State Fair Grounds Expo Hall in Puyallup.

339 small business owners have graduated from the award-winning Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program. The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishments of the PCBA graduates at this unforgettable showcase event. Discover potential collaborators, savor outstanding catering services, and engage with enthusiastic business leaders.

The Pierce County Business Accelerator Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Expo Hall at the Washington State Fair Grounds. Entrance and parking are located at the Gold Gate. Attendance is free and guests should RSVP online at bit.ly/PCBAShowcase2023.