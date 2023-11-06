Observant deputy nabs construction site thief – The Suburban Times

On Oct. 23, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., an under-construction housing development in the 11000 block of Woodland Ave E in South Hill was burglarized. At least three suspects entered a home and stole wiring, sheetrock and OSB. According to surveillance video, the suspects were driving a dark-colored PT Cruiser and an older white box truck with a lift gate.

While reviewing reports from over the weekend, a property crimes investigator saw photos of the box truck and immediately recognized it as being associated with a residence where he has recovered other stolen construction materials over the past year. Prior to learning about the burglary, he had driven by the house and saw a known person unloading lumber products from the same white box truck. After reading about the burglary, the deputy drove back to the house and confirmed that the white truck was still there. He then pulled up Facebook Marketplace and discovered that the known person he saw earlier had construction materials for sale on his account.

Investigators served a search warrant at the residence and arrested the 32-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail for burglary in the second degree and trafficking stolen property. When asked why he was stealing, he told investigators he was trying to get his life back together.

Based on their interview with the suspect, investigators are concerned that there may be other victims. They would like to speak with any builders who have had materials stolen and have surveillance video that shows the truck in the photos. Please email PCSHERIFF@piercecountywa.gov if you think you may be a victim.

