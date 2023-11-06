Mary Bridge Children’s Carts for Kids program inspires friendly community competition – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shelby Taylor.

Waste Connections National Special Waste Coordinator, Jeff Bishop, Mary Bridge Children’s Patient Ambassador Ty and former Seahawk Jermaine Kearse filming a Carts for Kids promotional video.

Ever wonder what would happen if a refuse company and a children’s hospital joined forces? The answer is Carts for Kids.

In 2020, Lakewood resident and Waste Connections (locally known as Murrey’s Disposal and LeMay Pierce County Refuse) National Special Waste Coordinator Jeff Bishop reached out to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation with an idea for a partnership that would make an incredible impact on local children and their families — a recycling cart inspired by MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network.

Since the beginning of Carts for Kids, more than 750 carts have been sold throughout surrounding communities, and Waste Connections hosted their first Carts for Kids Golf Classic, raising $188,600 for programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s.

“Waste Connections is committed to creating positive impacts through interactions with our customers, communities and employees,” Bishop says. “We believe that it is essential to give back to the communities we are fortunate to serve, and there are many children in need throughout Pierce County.”

Purple carts competition: Lakewood Rotary versus Steilacoom Kiwanis

Inspired by a local Kiwanian, as well as Steilacoom Mayor Dick Muri (a Kiwanian himself), the Steilacoom Kiwanis are doing everything they can to raise funds for their local children’s hospital.

Their enthusiasm for the Carts for Kids program has turned into a friendly competition with Lakewood Rotary. Both organizations are seeking to purchase the most carts and inspire others to follow suit in the name of their respective service club, making neighborhoods purple for Mary Bridge Children’s through Nov. 30.

“Many in our community, including the Muri family, have greatly benefited from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital,” Muri says. “So, let’s have some fun for a great cause, and paint our community purple instead of gray!”

How you can get involved

With a $200 donation, customers within the service area can complete a form to request a special purple Mary Bridge Children’s recycling cart. The Murrey and LeMay teams then replace the customer’s existing cart and give the proceeds back to Mary Bridge Children’s.

“It’s great to know that 100 percent of our donation goes to the Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital when we purchase a purple recycle bin from LeMay Pierce County Refuse,” Lakewood Rotary President Mary Horn adds.

Learn about this program and your eligibility at give.multicare.org/other-ways-to-give/carts-for-kids/.

If you want to be part of the action, select either “Lakewood Rotary” or “Steilacoom Kiwanis” in the field that asks, “How did you hear about this promotion?” when purchasing your cart.