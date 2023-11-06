Free admission for veterans on Nov. 11 to Northwest Trek, Point Defiance Zoo – The Suburban Times

U.S. military veterans are invited to enjoy both Pierce County sister zoos, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, at no charge on Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11.

The offer is open to all who are serving or have served honorably in the United States armed services. Veterans’ immediate family members will receive half off general admission.

To receive their free or half-price general admission, veterans and their immediate family members can visit either zoo’s admission window. This offer is not valid on online purchases. Proof of military service is required and can be a military or veteran identification card, discharge papers, DD 214, or any other proof of military service.

At Northwest Trek, guests can see iconic American animals like bald eagles, black bears and grizzly bears, gray wolves, bobcats, lynx, a cougar, a beaver, and red foxes.

For an additional cost, guests can take a Wild Drive or Keeper Adventure Tour to see more animals, including bison, moose, mountain goats, and Roosevelt elk. Northwest Trek will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11. Learn more here.

At Point Defiance Zoo, guests can visit the American red wolf and learn about how the Tacoma zoo has helped to bring the critically endangered species back from the brink of extinction. Plus, guests can see plenty of other animals from around the world, including polar bears, walruses, Sumatran tigers, and an Asian elephant. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Learn more here.