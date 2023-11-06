 Annual Snow and Ice Training on November 7 and 8 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Annual Snow and Ice Training on November 7 and 8

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division is holding its annual snow and ice training on November 7 and 8 between 7:30 AM to 4 PM each day. During this timeframe, emergency snow vehicles will be dispatched for crews to experience operating these vehicles along snow routes and around traffic. 

During a snowstorm event, City crews plow and de-ice streets on a priority level, starting with primary arterial streets and then followed by secondary and auxiliary routes. The time required to clear these routes depends on the intensity of a particular snowstorm and how much snow or ice accumulates. 

More information on winter preparedness – including the snow routes map – is available at cityoftacoma.org/inclementweather.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

DuPont Museum

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *