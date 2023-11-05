The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County Connects Adoptable Cats With Loving Homes During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable cats to the Gig Harbor PetSmart in support of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, taking place Nov. 6 – 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During the in-store event, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable cats in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with cats in need of loving homes in spacious meet and greet areas. Shelter staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for pets and advise on the products, services, and resources they may need for welcoming a new pet into their home.

To view all adoptable cats, visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adoptable-pet-category/cats/

Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

WHEN/WHERE:

Adoptable cats will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:

Nov. 6 – 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gig Harbor PetSmart

5304 Point Fosdick Dr.

Gig Harbor, WA 98335