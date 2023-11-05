Learn How to Protect Children from Sexual Predators – The Suburban Times

U.P. Police Chief Pat Burke invites you to mark your calendar for Thursday, Nov. 9 for a special “Conversations with the Chief” featuring guest speaker Pierce County Det. Sgt. Lynelle Anderson. The event will run from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Civic Building’s City Council Chambers (3609 Market Place W., Ste 300).

Anderson will discuss the important topic of how to keep children safe from sexual predators, given that:

An estimated 60% of perpetrators of sexual abuse are known to the child but are not family members, e.g. family friends, babysitters, child care providers, neighbors, etc.

About 30% of perpetrators of child sexual abuse are family members.

Only about 10% of perpetrators of child sexual abuse are strangers to the child.

Approximately 30% of sexual assault cases are never reported to authorities.

In addition to having worked in Law Enforcement for 27 years, Det. Sgt. Anderson is also a dedicated mother and grandmother and is passionate about protecting children from predators.