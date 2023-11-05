East McKinley Road and East L Street Staircase to Close to the Public Starting November 6 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The staircase located between East McKinley Road and East L Street will be closed to the public until further notice, starting on Monday, November 6, 2023. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department inspected the stairs and determined, based on their condition, that a closure was necessary.

These stairs were constructed in 1908 as part of a private development by the Tacoma Land Company and have surpassed their useful life. The Public Works Department will look at budget requests during the 2025–2026 Biennial Budget process for funding to design and reconstruct the stairs.

Further information about this project will be posted on the cityoftacoma.org/capitalprojects page.