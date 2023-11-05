 Daedalians Flight 22 Meeting Set for 9 Nov, McChord Field – The Suburban Times

Daedalians Flight 22 Meeting Set for 9 Nov, McChord Field

The Flight 22 Chapter of the Order of Daedalians will be hosting its monthly meeting at Habanero’s Restaurant at McChord Field Golf Course on Thursday, 9 Nov.  Meeting will start with a social at 11:30 am followed at noon by a presentation on the history of the famous WW II Flying Tigers

A drawing for an autographed copy of author Daniel Ford’s classic book “Claire Chennault and His American Volunteers” will be held following the presentation.

Interested members and guests may obtain more information or leave a message at 253-584-9300.  Guest passes may be obtained at the McChord Field main gate.

