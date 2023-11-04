Prepare in a Year: November – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is dedicated to ensuring the community is prepared in the event of a disaster. During major disasters, such as an earthquake, firefighters may be delayed in their response to 9-1-1 calls and the community will need to rely on each other to assist until help arrives.

Each month, WPFR is sharing tips from the Washington Emergency Management Division’s Prepare in a Year series, available here in both English and Spanish. This process breaks down disaster preparedness into smaller tasks that can be accomplished month to month.

This month’s disaster preparedness tip is about sheltering in place.

When an agency issues a shelter in place order during an emergency, this means the public should stay indoors and not leave until it is safe to do so.

Sheltering in place may be necessary if there is a chemical, biological or a radiological threat.

Once you are directed to shelter in place, you want to go inside immediately, tightly lock all doors and windows, shut off fans and devices that circulate air through your home, listen to the media or local agencies for further instructions, and remember to thoroughly air out your home once the emergency is over.

Since you may have to shelter in place for multiple hours, ensure you have the supplies you need on hand. Be sure to see the post about how to prepare yourself for two weeks.

