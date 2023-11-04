Pierce County Library System Board holds first public hearing for 2024 budget – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Nov. 8, 3:30 p.m., regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill conduct its first public hearing for its 2024 proposed budget, hear an update on the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, continue to review updates to policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

The Library System projects a budget of $45 million for services, operations and capital investments in 2024. Next year marks the fifth year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainability plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services for approximately 10 years. The primary budget principles for the Library System include being good stewards of the taxpayers’ investment, which is the primary source of revenue for the Library, and delivering valuable services based upon needs communities have identified.

Library administrators will provide an overview of the landscaping plan for the new interim Lakewood Library, to be located at 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. The Library System continues to work with government organizations for requirements for the building site, and once the Library receives the green light on all requirements, contractors will begin construction for the interim library.

Also, at the meeting, the trustees will continue reviewing and considering changes to policies including public comments at Board meetings, community exhibits in libraries, and accepting unsolicited materials and campaign literature and political forums.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.