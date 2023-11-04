Community Survey Seeks Input on U.P.’s Comprehensive Plan Update – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place is working on a major update of its Comprehensive Plan, the document that outlines the community’s vision for the future and provides policies to help guide many aspects of life in the City, including transportation and growth as well as U.P.’s social and economic character.

Citizen input is vital to this process, so please complete this brief Community Survey, which is also available in Spanish and Korean. The survey will be open until Dec. 4, 2023. The feedback received will be used to shape the Comprehensive Plan update that will be completed by the end of 2024.

If you or someone you know would prefer a paper version of the survey via mail, please call Zak Ott at 425.954.9219.