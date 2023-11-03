Wildwood Park Drive Sidewalk Construction – The Suburban Times

Starting in mid-November, a section of Wildwood Park Drive between 31st Ave SE and 26th Ave SE will be temporarily closed for sidewalk construction. This construction is Phase 3 of the Wildwood Sidewalk Link Project, which intends to create a continuous sidewalk along the road. This section will fill a missing gap between Wildwood Park Elementary and Ferruci Junior High School.

Over 1,500 linear feet of sidewalk will be constructed during Phase 3. During construction, some lane closures will be in effect. Drivers should obey flagger commands and drive slowly through the construction site. Construction is anticipated to last through the winter of 2024.

In addition to the new sidewalk, a new rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) will be added along with crosswalk enhancements for pedestrians. New stormwater utilities will be installed to ensure proper rainwater infiltration.

This project is one of ten priority projects identified in the City’s Safe Routes to School Plan. Once completed, students can walk safely to school using this new sidewalk.

For questions about the project, please get in touch with Craig Moore at cmoore@parametrix.com.