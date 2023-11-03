Seeking Applicants for Several Municipal Agency Positions – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont seeks citizens to fill vacant positions of several municipal agencies. One of these positions is currently vacant, while others are currently filled but will expire at the end of this year.

– The purpose of the Planning Commission is to advise the City Council on general land use, growth management, long-range capital improvement plans, and transportation planning. Tree Advisory Commission – The purpose of the Tree Advisory Commission is to advise and provide information to the Mayor and Council related to urban forestry and help meet the requirements of the Tree City USA program.

– The purpose of the Tree Advisory Commission is to advise and provide information to the Mayor and Council related to urban forestry and help meet the requirements of the Tree City USA program. Lodging Tax Advisory Committee – The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee oversees the LTAC grant program which is related to tourism development and promotion and made possible through taxes paid by consumers when they stay in paid lodging in the City of DuPont. LTAC grants are available to non-profits and public agencies. The committee reviews LTAC grant applications and recommends grant awards to the City Council for approval.

For citizens interested in applying, detailed information about each agency’s responsibilities and meeting times can be found on the City’s website at https://www.dupontwa.gov/83/Commissions. The deadline to submit an application is November 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

The current application can be found at https://www.dupontwa.gov/512/Vacancies.

PLEASE NOTE: If you currently hold a position and your term expires in 2023, and if you are eligible, you will need to reapply to fulfill another term. You may not use your previous application on file; the application has been updated and a new application is required.

