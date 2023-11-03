November is Military Appreciation Month at Classy Chassis – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

November is Military Appreciation Month, and Classy Chassis honors those who serve with extra discounts all month long — plus a FREE CAR WASH on Veterans Day, Nov 11, open to close. Veterans, retired and active military personnel and their families will all receive the discounts.

Due to the great success last year, we are once again partnering with Support the Enlisted Project (STEP) to add an extra layer of our support to local military and Veteran families. We are accepting donations for STEP all month at the Car Wash, Detailing, Xpress Lube, and Classic Coffee locations listed below — simply let your cashier know you’d like to add a donation (in any amount) to your purchase!

PLUS: Classy Chassis will match the total donation up to $1,000!

Details and participating sites at ClassyChassis.com/Military.