Cirque Park Feasibility Study Launches this Fall – The Suburban Times

Cirque Park Feasibility Study Launches this Fall

The City of University Place has launched an in-depth feasibility study that will include community outreach and engagement to gather input on plans to revitalize Cirque Park.

The City is asking those who use the park and understand best its potential and shortcomings to share their ideas with the City’s Department of Public Works and Parks. You can do so by participating in things such as FlashVote surveys, public meetings, and presentations to community groups and sports clubs about the project.

To get the latest news as this project progresses, visit the City’s website and be sure to sign up to receive email updates on the project.

