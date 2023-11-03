Advertisement for Bids -Pine Street Sidewalk and Pedestrian Crossing – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood seeks bids for a contract that provides for the construction of: Sidewalks, street lighting, storm drainage, paving and a traffic signal along Pine Street from 84th Street to 83rd Street. For a complete description of the project and how to bid, click here.
