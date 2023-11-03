 30 Years and Counting – The Suburban Times

30 Years and Counting

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

In the beginning, in 1993, there was $0.00.  30 years later, there is over $1.2 Million.

The first big contribution to the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) was from the estate of a little-know citizen of Lakewood who loved her community and wanted to make it better going forward: Marianna Shaw left the LCFF $85,000 in 1999. In 2012, friends of the beloved Akiko Cherry donated $100,000 to a special fund honoring her. In 2014, the group Keep Lakewood Beautiful consolidated their funds into the Rose Murphy Endowment, over $200,000. In between and after, donations of $50,000 from several Lakewood citizens, along with gifts of $10 and up from so many more, have brought us to this point.

YearFund TotalGrants
2005$150,000$5,000
2011$450,000$12,000
2015$800,000$14,000
2020$1,000,000$22,000
2023$1,250,000$37,000

Last year, the LCFF received donations of $19,000. But we issued grants totaling over $38,000. How, you ask? That is the beauty of an endowment. A gift to the LCFF stays invested, earning money for Lakewood needs in perpetuity. This past year, those grants included Caring for Kids, EFN, Nourish, Lakewood Baseball, Lakewold Gardens, Communities in Schools, and more.

Please join us in our effort to make Lakewood a better community by celebrating our 30 years with a gift of $30. You will be a part of Lakewood’s future forever, and you’ll feel good about it (we insist you feel good about it!). Of course, we don’t turn down bigger gifts either……

Thank you to all our past donors!

Donate online here:  https://gtcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1096

Or send to our PO Box 39578 Lakewood, WA  98496

