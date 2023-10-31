Public Hearing: 2024 Property Tax Levy, Nov. 6 – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 6, 2023, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor, to consider the 2024 Property Tax Levy.

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephone/remote testimony. Direction to access the meeting will be available on the November 6, 2023 agenda and on the City’s website, www.cityofup.com.

For further information, please contact Leslie Blaisdell, Finance Director, at (253) 460-2517.