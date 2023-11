Submitted by LCOP Presbyterian Women.

Quilts and so much more.

Saturday, November 4th – Presbyterian Women Fall Bazaar

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Little Church on the Prairie – Prairie Hall

6310 Motor Avenue S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499

Handmade quilts, arts/crafts, lovingly baked goodies and a Grannie’s Attic featuring gently used merchandise. Enjoy homemade pie, coffee or tea ($5.00) while visiting with friends. All are welcome! Proceeds are used to help support Presbyterian Women mission projects.