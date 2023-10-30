 Whittier Park Master Plan Public Engagement Meeting – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Whittier Park Master Plan Public Engagement Meeting

· · Leave a Comment ·

Come to the first public engagement for your neighborhood park.

You and your family are invited to a public meeting to provide input on your needs and wants for the Whittier Park Master Plan.

Major decisions about what this park will look like are being made during this time, so your participation is encouraged

Whittier Park is located at the corner of Elm Tree LN and Contra Costa Ave.

We want to hear from you!

When: Thursday, November 16th, 6:30 PM
Where: Roy H. Murphy Community Center – 555 Contra Costa Ave, Fircrest WA 98466

For more information contact:

Jeff Grover
Fircrest Parks & Recreation Director
(253) 238-4160
jgrover@cityoffircrest.net

The post Whittier Park Master Plan Public Engagement Meeting appeared first on City of Fircrest.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *