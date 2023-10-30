Superior Court grants motion to dismiss petition related to the Parkland area community village – The Suburban Times

The planned village community for chronically homeless individuals in Parkland took another step forward today. On Friday morning, Pierce County Superior Court granted the County and Tacoma Rescue Mission’s motions to dismiss the Land Use Petition Act petition filed by Friends of Spanaway Lake. With this latest attempt to stop the project rejected by the courts, the Tacoma Rescue Mission can continue working on its project to provide a safe and dignified place for people to live, grow and heal.
