Pierce County’s largest job and resource fair brings opportunities for employment and stability – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Workforce Central.

Tacoma, WA – Community members will have the opportunity to find quality employment and stability at the largest job and resource fair in Pierce County on Wednesday, November 1 at the Tacoma Dome.

Collaboration for a Cause will feature more than 100 employers and community organizations with services including employment, education and training, basic needs, health, and specialized services for youth, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.

“This event brings multiple services and employers to one place, so our community does not have to navigate a challenging system on their own,” said Tamar Jackson, Senior Director of Community Engagement at WorkForce Central. “We are here to support individuals and families in every aspect of their own journey. We want to see our community prosper.”

Attendees of the event will talk directly with employers who are hiring for open positions. Some employers will even conduct on-the-spot interviews at the event. On-site resume prep and guidance will also be available to help attendees ensure their resumes are ready for distribution to employers. Pre-event Job Club sessions are being held at the WorkSource Pierce office in Tacoma throughout the month of October to help people prepare for interviews and upgrade their resume.

On the day of the event, additional transit routes will run to areas outside traditional transit lines to bus people to the Tacoma Dome.

The event is made possible in part by diamond sponsors UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington and Metropolitan Development Council, and additional sponsors including King County Metro, Sound Transit, the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, BNBuilders, Commercial Truck Driver School, Community Health Care, Department of Social & Human Services, Goodwill of the Olympic & Rainier Region, Pacific Lutheran University, TLG Learning, and Valet Living.

“UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington is committed to building healthy and thriving communities and one way to do that is by helping people access employment opportunities and health resources,” said Keith Payet, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington. “We are honored to join Pierce County and all our community partners in providing Washingtonians with the tools and resources to live healthier lives.”

Collaboration for a Cause is hosted by the Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force, WorkForce Central’s core community engagement initiative. Formed in 2019, the task force is a collaboration of partner organizations and agencies who are committed to recognizing and addressing disparities in services and employment outcomes for the community.

Learn more about Collaboration for a Cause and details about upcoming Job Club preparation classes as well as the additional transit routes at pccetf.org/collaboration-for-a-cause.