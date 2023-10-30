Lakewood United seeks additional contributors – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lisa Boyd, President, Lakewood United.

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you on behalf of the executive team of Lakewood United, a community-focused organization dedicated to sharing quality information for the betterment of our community.

As we contemplate how and if we can move forward with our mission, our organization is at an exciting juncture, and we need to expand our executive team to better serve our community. Currently, our team comprises only four dedicated members who have been working tirelessly to drive our mission forward. We are seeking individuals passionate about our cause and equipped to fill key roles critical to our sustainability and growth.

Specifically, we are looking for individuals who can contribute to the following areas:

Social Media and Outreach: We seek someone with expertise in social media management and community outreach. This individual will play a crucial role in expanding our online presence, engaging with our community, and amplifying our message across various digital platforms. Technology and Video Production: A tech-savvy individual experienced in video production and technology is essential to help us enhance our content creation capabilities. This role involves producing high-quality video content and leveraging technology to improve our outreach and communication efforts. Presenter Acquisition: We are also in need of individuals skilled in networking and securing presenters who can aid our efforts to enhance the quality of life in Lakewood and the surrounding areas. These presenters will play a vital role in providing educational resources and support for our community. Help with Fund-Raising & Grant Writing: Funds will support operational costs as well as securing our ability to support quality-of-life initiatives happening throughout our community.

Your expertise in these areas, or your network of professionals who might be interested in contributing their skills, would be invaluable to our organization and will help us to secure the opportunity to move forward as an organization with our mission.

We must grow our active team if we are going to see our organization remain viable and relevant in ways that connect to a broader audience. If you are interested in joining our cause or know someone who could be an excellent fit for any of these roles, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at Lisa@Lakewoodunited.org or call me at (253)640-1428. Because additional leadership and collaborative support is so vital to our sustainability as an organization, I ask that you contact us by November 14 to share your willingness to share you skills, knowledge and talents with our team.

We would be delighted to discuss further the specific responsibilities and how your involvement could drive positive change in our community. Thank you for considering this opportunity. Your involvement can significantly impact our ability to fulfill our mission and positively influence the lives of many in our community. We eagerly anticipate the possibility of working together to make a difference. Together, we can create a brighter future for our community.