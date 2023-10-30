 Hot Shop Hot Nights Return to Hilltop Artists, Nov. 3 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Hot Shop Hot Nights Return to Hilltop Artists, Nov. 3

· Leave a Comment ·

This October and November, Joe Feddersen and William Passmore are in residence at Hilltop Artists!

During their week-long visit, renowned artists from the glass community set up in our hot shop, creating their own works, sharing with our students about their processes and experiences, and collaborating with Hilltop Artists.

The week culminates on Friday for our Hot Shop Hot Night, when we welcome in our community to see Joe Feddersen and William Passmore and our young artists in action.

At Hot Shop Hot Nights, expect to see a professional glass artist working with and mentoring our advanced production students and alumni, creating spectacular collaborative pieces. The Gallery is open for shopping, and tea, hot cocoa, and coffee will be available.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *