Taiwan Week: A Celebration of Taiwanese Culture at University of Puget Sound – The Suburban Times

Taiwan Week: A Celebration of Taiwanese Culture at University of Puget Sound

Tacoma, WA – The University of Puget Sound proudly presents Taiwan Week, a week-long celebration of Taiwanese culture and heritage, sponsored by the Asian Studies program. From November 6th to 10th, 2023, the local community will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Taiwan’s rich traditions and vibrant spirit. Registration is required. 

EVENT SCHEDULE

Monday (11/6) – Feature Film Screening at Blue Mouse Theatre

To kick off Taiwan Week, we invite everyone to join us for a special screening of the feature film “Day Off” screening at the Blue Mouse Theatre. This captivating movie will transport you to the heart of Taiwan’s cinematic landscape. Please note that this is the only Taiwan Week event that will take place off-campus. Doors and the concession stand will open at 6:00 p.m., with the program and film screening starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday (11/7) – Documentary Film Screening at University of Puget Sound

On the second day of Taiwan Week, we will be showcasing the thought-provoking documentary “Whale Island” at the Tahoma Room in Thomas Hall. Join us for an evening of pizza, film screening, and engaging discussions from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday (11/8) – Sip & Savor: A Taste of Taiwan Tea Culture

Experience the essence of Taiwan’s tea culture at “Sip & Savor,” presented by the Kainan University Culinary Team from Taiwan. The event will feature an array of tantalizing tea flavors and opening remarks by Director General Daniel Kuo-ching Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle. Join us at the Tahoma Room in Thomas Hall from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday (11/9) – Study, Intern, and Post-graduate Opportunities

Students are invited to discover exciting study, internship, and post-graduate opportunities in Taiwan. Join us at Wyatt 109 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. to explore the possibilities and learn about the enriching experiences that await you. Indulge in delicious treats from the renowned 85 Degree C Bakery.

Friday (11/10) – Taiwan Studies Panel

Concluding Taiwan Week, we invite you to join us for a stimulating Taiwan Studies Panel at the Trimble Forum. From 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., esteemed panelists will delve into various aspects of Taiwanese culture, history, and society. Expand your knowledge and engage in insightful discussions.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty and diversity of Taiwanese culture. Visit webspace.pugetsound.edu/facultypages/perry/home.htm to register and secure your seat for the free movie screening and other exciting events during Taiwan Week. 

