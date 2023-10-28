 Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1

· · Leave a Comment ·

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 for Fantasy Lights, the largest drive-through holiday light display in the Northwest happening at Spanaway Park. Join us the weekend before Thanksgiving, Nov. 17-19, to kick off the holiday season early or join us any evening Nov. 24- Jan. 1 to see the bright lights and dazzling displays.

The stunning two-mile drive along Spanaway Lake is a memorable tradition for the entire family. Fantasy Lights will operate every night, including holidays, from 5:30-9 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the nearly 300 dazzling, vibrant displays from the comfort of their cars.

Guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase (credit card only) at the gatekeeper booth each night of the event. Tickets are also sold at Sprinker Recreation Center, Mon.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission is per vehicle and rates vary by date:

  • $15/vehicle or minibus (up to 24 passengers): Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26, and Dec. 3-7.
  • $20/vehicle or minibus: Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-25
  • Discounted ticket nights are $10/vehicle or minibus: Nov. 27-30 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
  • $45/bus (25 or more passengers): Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 24-Jan.1

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit the Fantasy Lights website: www.PierceCountyWa.gov/FantasyLights.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *