Fantasy Lights tickets go on sale Nov. 1 – The Suburban Times

Tickets go on sale Nov. 1 for Fantasy Lights, the largest drive-through holiday light display in the Northwest happening at Spanaway Park. Join us the weekend before Thanksgiving, Nov. 17-19, to kick off the holiday season early or join us any evening Nov. 24- Jan. 1 to see the bright lights and dazzling displays.

The stunning two-mile drive along Spanaway Lake is a memorable tradition for the entire family. Fantasy Lights will operate every night, including holidays, from 5:30-9 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the nearly 300 dazzling, vibrant displays from the comfort of their cars.

Guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase (credit card only) at the gatekeeper booth each night of the event. Tickets are also sold at Sprinker Recreation Center, Mon.-Sun. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Admission is per vehicle and rates vary by date:

$15/vehicle or minibus (up to 24 passengers): Nov. 17-19, Nov. 24-26, and Dec. 3-7.

$20/vehicle or minibus: Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-25

Discounted ticket nights are $10/vehicle or minibus: Nov. 27-30 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

$45/bus (25 or more passengers): Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 24-Jan.1

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets, visit the Fantasy Lights website: www.PierceCountyWa.gov/FantasyLights.