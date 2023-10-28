Connect With Creativity at Arts at the Armory on November 11 and 12 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The community is invited to attend Arts at the Armory, a vibrant two-day arts market taking place on November 11 and November 12 from 11 AM to 5 PM at the historic Tacoma Armory (1001 S. Yakima Ave.). More than 100 Tacoma artists working across various artistic disciplines and mediums including ceramics, glass, painting, literary arts, jewelry, textiles, music, dance, printmaking, and other art forms will showcase their creations. This free, all-ages event offers a unique opportunity for community to explore, engage with local artists, and purchase one-of-a-kind art pieces.

“I love living in a city that has an Arts Month,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Vice Chair Jeanette Sanchez. “This weekend event provides such a perfect opportunity for our community to interact directly with and support our artists and each other. Aside from bringing us together, the event is free for artists to participate in.”

Street and paid public parking are available around the Tacoma Armory. The Tacoma Armory is serviced by Pierce Transit bus routes 45 and 28.

Arts at the Armory is an extension of Tacoma Arts Month – an annual community celebration of the arts that includes many community-hosted arts and culture events. Information about Arts at the Armory is available at TacomaArtsMonth.org.

This celebration of the Tacoma arts scene is presented by the Tacoma Arts Commission in partnership with event sponsor Tacoma Arts Live. Tacoma Arts Month’s media sponsors are KBTC, KNKX, Northwest Public Broadcasting, ParentMap, Preview, Showcase Magazine, South Sound Business, South Sound Magazine, and SouthSoundTalk.